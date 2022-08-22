What To Expect From XPeng When The EV Company Reports Q2 Results

XPeng Inc XPEV is set to announce its second-quarter financial results before the market opens on Tuesday. Here's a look at what to expect from the Chinese EV company.

What To Expect: Average analyst estimates from Benzinga Pro show that Xpeng is expected to report second-quarter revenue of $1.06 billion. The company reported revenue of $533.87 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings estimates aren't currently listed. The company reported a net loss of 22 cents per share in the second quarter of 2021.

XPeng reports vehicle deliveries on a monthly basis. The company said it delivered 11,524 vehicles in July, 15,295 vehicles in June and 10,125 in May. A total of 80,507 vehicles were delivered in the first seven months of the year. Cumulative deliveries were approaching 220,000 at the end of July.

XPeng is expected to launch its new G9 SUV in September. The company will likely provide an update on its flagship SUV when it reports its second-quarter results.

Last week, XPeng unveiled its ultra-fast charging technology at its supercharging media day. The company's S4 supercharger can deliver 200 km of charge to its upcoming G9 SUV in just five minutes.

Analyst Changes: The most recent analyst adjustment came from Macquarie on Aug. 3 when analyst Erica Chen downgraded XPeng from an Outperform rating to Neutral and announced a $25 price target.

Analyst price targets on XPeng range from $25 to $55.60. Consensus estimates have a buy rating on the stock with a price target of $35.05.

XPEV Price Action: XPeng has a 52-week high of $51.50 and a 52-week low of $18.01.

The stock was down 0.61% at $21.11 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of XPeng.