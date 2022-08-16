ñol

Tesla Rival Xpeng Unveils 'Ultra-fast Charging Technology' That Can Power Its 200 Km-Range G9 SUV In 5 Minutes

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 16, 2022 6:32 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • XPeng held its Supercharging Media Day on Monday
  • The company unveiled S1 super chargers that can deliver fast charging
  • EVs and supercharging networks are the future, not hybrid EVs, XPeng CEO says
Tesla Inc TSLA rival XPeng Inc XPEV unveiled ultra-fast charging technology for its electric vehicles at its Supercharging Media Day held in Guangzhou on Monday.

What Happened: The Chinese electric vehicle startup announced its S4 Supercharger, which can deliver 200 km of charge to the G9 SUV, the company's upcoming vehicle model, in just five minutes.

"With the support of ultra-fast charging, high range and self-operated charging stations, the market landscape is expected to change and hybrids will be eliminated,” chairman and CEO He Xiaopeng said at the event.

Features: XPeng’s S4 supercharger has a maximum power of 480 kW, a maximum current of 670 A and a peak charging power of 400 kW, Xiaopeng said at the event.

XPeng is looking to build S4 stations in 10 cities with the largest number of G9 orders this year and provide the chargers in key cities and along core highways in 2023, the company said, according to CnEVPost. By 2025, XPeng plans to add 2,000 ultra-fast charging stations.

Charging Stations: XPeng unveiled its 1000th charging station at the Sunac Mall in Guangzhou, Xiaopeng said. He noted that the company now has charging network covering 337 cities in China.

XPeng's U.S.-listed shares closed Monday's session at $23.50, down 3.73%, according to Benzinga Pro data. In Hong Kong, the stock was seen trading down 3.15% on Tuesday.

