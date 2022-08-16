What's Going On With AST SpaceMobile Stock Today

AST SpaceMobile Inc ASTS shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced its second-quarter results.
AST SpaceMobile reported a second-quarter net loss of 6 cents per share, which was up from a net loss of 33 cents per share year-over-year.
Total operating expenses increased by $2.7 million to $35.4 million in the second quarter. The company ended the quarter with approximately $202.4 million in cash and equivalents.
AST SpaceMobile said it's performing testing and final preparations for its upcoming satellite launch.
"We are thrilled to be on-site at Cape Canaveral, FL, taking our BlueWalker 3 test satellite through final preparations and continuation of testing for the upcoming planned launch to low Earth Orbit in early to mid-September," said Abel Avellan, chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile is building a global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with mobile devices. The company intends to launch a low Earth orbit constellation of BlueBirds that would provide cellular broadband from space across the globe.
ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile has traded between $13.59 and $4.84 over a 52-week period.
The stock was down 0.55% at $12.68 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Arek Socha from Pixabay.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
