Recap: Walmart Q2 Earnings

Walmart WMT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Walmart beat estimated earnings by 9.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.77 versus an estimate of $1.62.

Revenue was up $11.81 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 6.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Walmart's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 1.48 1.50 1.40 1.56 EPS Actual 1.30 1.53 1.45 1.78 Revenue Estimate 138.88B 151.54B 135.60B 136.88B Revenue Actual 141.57B 152.87B 140.53B 141.05B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Walmart management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $5.75 and $5.88 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.