Why Are Shares Of CLEAR Rising Today?

Shares of Clear Secure Inc. YOU are trading higher today following a better-than-expected second-quarter 2022 earnings report.
What Happened?
The biometrics based company beat the consensus analyst estimates for both its quarterly revenue and earnings per share (EPS).
Quarterly revenue was reported at $102.732 million beating the estimated $100.150 million. After the strong second-quarter, revenue is up 86.2% year-over-year.
EPS was reported at $0.00 beating the estimated –$0.04.
In addition, Total Bookings was reported at $122.9 million which is up 75.6% year-over-year.
“We are proud of our team’s execution in the second quarter — ensuring frictionless experiences and breaking new quarterly airport enrollment and verification records. The current travel environment highlights the imperative for CLEAR’s future facing innovations to ensure travelers enjoy the seamless experience they rightfully deserve and have in so many other settings. Our platform team also reached a significant milestone, shipping our new Powered by CLEAR low-code, single app partner solution,” CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker said.
YOU Price Action: Clear shares are up 4.72% to $30.40 during Monday’s pre market trading session, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Courtesy of Josh Hallett on flickr
