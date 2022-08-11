Markforged Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights

Markforged Holding MKFG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Markforged Holding reported in-line EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $3.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 6.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Markforged Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.08 -0.06 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.09 -0.10 -0.26 Revenue Estimate 20.88M 24.51M 21.58M 20.88M Revenue Actual 21.86M 26.64M 24.05M 20.42M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Markforged Holding management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.32 and $-0.29 per share.

