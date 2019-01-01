Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$21.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$21.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Markforged Holding using advanced sorting and filters.
Markforged Holding Questions & Answers
When is Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) reporting earnings?
Markforged Holding (MKFG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.26, which missed the estimate of $-0.08.
What were Markforged Holding’s (NYSE:MKFG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $20.4M, which missed the estimate of $20.9M.
