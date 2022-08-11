Recap: Flowers Foods Q2 Earnings

Flowers Foods FLO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Flowers Foods beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $112.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Flowers Foods's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.21 0.25 0.28 EPS Actual 0.44 0.20 0.30 0.32 Revenue Estimate 1.40B 991.10M 1.00B 1.01B Revenue Actual 1.44B 983.49M 1.03B 1.02B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Flowers Foods management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.25 and $1.3 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Flowers Foods visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.