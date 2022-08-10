Array Technologies Inc ARRY shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance.
Array said second-quarter revenue jumped 116% year-over-year to $424.9 million, which beat the estimate of $336.93 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The solar company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 9 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 3 cents per share.
"This substantial growth is a testament to not only Array's product and service offerings, but also our ability to provide flexible solutions for our customers in a shifting demand landscape while also maintaining a relentless focus on operational execution," said Kevin Hostetler, CEO of Array Technologies.
Array expects third-quarter revenue to be between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion versus the estimate of $1.4 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between 25 and 35 cents per share versus the estimate of 31 cents per share.
Analyst Assessment: Several analysts also raised price targets on the stock following the company's results.
- Barclays analyst Christine Cho maintained Array with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $20 to $22.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee maintained Array with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $18 to $25.
- Truist Securities analyst Bronson Fleig maintains Array with a Hold rating and raised the price target from $13 to $23.
See Also: Why Plug Power Is Trading Higher By Around 14%, Here Are 73 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
ARRY Price Action: Array is making new 52-week highs on Wednesday.
The stock was up 27.3% at $23.29 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Sebastian Ganso from Pixabay.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.