Nomad Foods: Q2 Earnings Insights

Nomad Foods NOMD reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nomad Foods missed estimated earnings by 2.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $25.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 7.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nomad Foods's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.36 0.35 0.38 EPS Actual 0.48 0.38 0.41 0.48 Revenue Estimate 774.30M 800.53M 691.69M 708.38M Revenue Actual 822.71M 805.24M 706.81M 717.70M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Nomad Foods management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.76 and $1.82 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Nomad Foods visit their earnings calendar here.

