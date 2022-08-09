Whole Earth Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights

Whole Earth Brands FREE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Whole Earth Brands missed estimated earnings by 70.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $7.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Whole Earth Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.20 0.20 0.20 EPS Actual 0.07 -0.01 0.17 0.09 Revenue Estimate 127.61M 138.56M 130.27M 124.04M Revenue Actual 130.59M 132.71M 128.94M 126.49M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.