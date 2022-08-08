Upstart: Q2 Earnings Insights

Upstart Hldgs UPST reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Upstart Hldgs reported an EPS of $0.01.
Revenue was up $34.22 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 56.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Upstart Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.51
|0.51
|0.35
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.61
|0.89
|0.60
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|300.12M
|262.85M
|214.90M
|157.76M
|Revenue Actual
|310.14M
|304.85M
|228.45M
|193.95M
To track all earnings releases for Upstart Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
