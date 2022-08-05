Proto Labs Shares Decline On Q2 Top-Line Miss

- Proto Labs Inc PRLB reported second-quarter revenue growth of 3.1% year-over-year to $126.9 million, missing the consensus of $127.27 million.
- Hubs generated $11.3 million of revenue, an increase of 26.3% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.46 beat the consensus of $0.39.
- Protolabs served 24,058 unique product developers during the quarter.
- Gross margin was 45.2%, compared to 46% in 2Q21. Adjusted gross margin was 45.9% versus 46.8% last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $24.6 million (+6.3% Y/Y), and the margin expanded by 60 bps to 19.4%.
- PRLB’s net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date totaled $31.04 million, compared to $20.73 million a year ago.
- Cash and investments balance was $110.1 million as of June 30, 2022.
- Price Action: PRLB shares are trading lower by 5.89% at $48.91 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.