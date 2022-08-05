Earnings Preview: Macrogenics

Macrogenics MGNX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Macrogenics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.97.
Macrogenics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Historical Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 16.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Macrogenics's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.86
|-0.81
|-0.69
|-0.46
|EPS Actual
|-1.08
|-0.95
|-0.86
|-0.66
|Price Change %
|-16.9%
|-7.82%
|5.81%
|-4.29%
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.86
|-0.81
|-0.69
|-0.46
|EPS Actual
|-1.08
|-0.95
|-0.86
|-0.66
|Price Change %
|-16.9%
|-7.82%
|5.81%
|-4.29%
Stock Performance
Shares of Macrogenics were trading at $3.94 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 83.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for Macrogenics visit their earnings calendar on our site.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.