Lyft, DoorDash, Expedia And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

- Atlas Corp. ATCO rose 21.4% to $14.06 in pre-market trading after the company said it received a non-binding proposal from Poseidon Acquisition Corp. to acquire all outstanding common shares of Atlas for $14.45 per share.
- ACM Research, Inc. ACMR rose 20.7% to $21.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Cloudflare, Inc. NET shares rose 19.4% to $69.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and raised FY22 sales guidance.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS rose 19.2% to $6.00 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- DoorDash, Inc. DASH rose 12% to $91.10 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected sales results for its second quarter, with revenue surging 30% year-over-year to $1.61 billion. The company also said it expects full-year marketplace gross order value of $51 billion to $53 billion.
- Lyft, Inc. LYFT rose 9.3% to $19.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter. Lyft saw active riders of 19.9 million last quarter, up 15.9% year-over-year. Revenue per active rider was $49.89 in the second quarter, up 11.8% year-over-year.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY rose 8% to $19.10 in pre-market trading after dipping 34% on Thursday. Pagaya Technologies is expected to announce its Q2 earnings on August 16, 2022.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD rose 7.9% to $4.64 in pre-market trading after dipping over 31% on Thursday.
- Carvana Co. CVNA rose 7.5% to $36.07 in pre-market trading despite announcing worse-than-expected financial results.
- Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE rose 7% to $109.34 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Galapagos NV GLPG shares gained 5.5% to $55.80 in pre-market trading.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK rose 4% to $25.74 in pre-market trading after reporting better than expected Q2 results.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN gained 3.2% to $91.77 in pre-market trading. Coinbase shares gained 10% on Thursday after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock.
