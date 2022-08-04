Envestnet: Q2 Earnings Insights

Envestnet ENV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Envestnet beat estimated earnings by 8.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $30.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Envestnet's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.49 0.58 0.54 EPS Actual 0.47 0.50 0.61 0.67 Revenue Estimate 323.62M 311.40M 300.66M 283.74M Revenue Actual 321.36M 319.62M 303.05M 288.74M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Envestnet management provided guidance for Q3 2022, expecting earnings between $0.4 and $0.42 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Envestnet visit their earnings calendar here.

