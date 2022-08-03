Recap: American Financial Group Q2 Earnings

American Financial Group AFG reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Financial Group beat estimated earnings by 28.96%, reporting an EPS of $2.85 versus an estimate of $2.21.

Revenue was up $143.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.84 which was followed by a 1.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Financial Group's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 2.72 2.98 2.73 1.62 EPS Actual 3.56 4.12 2.71 2.39 Revenue Estimate 1.41B 1.41B 1.36B 1.28B Revenue Actual 1.30B 1.45B 1.53B 1.25B

To track all earnings releases for American Financial Group visit their earnings calendar here.

