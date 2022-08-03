Two Harbors Investment: Q2 Earnings Insights

Two Harbors Investment TWO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Two Harbors Investment beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $866 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Two Harbors Investment's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.21 0.19 0.21 EPS Actual 0.18 0.22 0.24 0.19 Revenue Estimate 11.99M 29.42M 22.88M 43.82M Revenue Actual 22.53M 12.85M 14.16M 19.04M

