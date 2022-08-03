Read How Under Armour Fared In Q1

- Under Armour Inc UAA reported first-quarter FY23 sales of $1.349 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $1.35 billion.
- Wholesale revenue increased 3% Y/Y to $792 million, and direct-to-consumer revenue fell 7.1% to $521 million.
- Apparel revenue fell 0.7% Y/Y, Footwear climbed 1.3%, while Accessories revenue decreased 13.2%.
- The gross profit fell 5.8% Y/Y to $630.2 million, and the gross margin contracted 280 basis points Y/Y to 46.7%.
- The operating margin contracted 640 basis points to 2.6%, and operating income for the quarter declined 71.5% to $34.5 million.
- The company held $1 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter totaled $87.5 million versus $252.8 million a year ago.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.03 missed the analyst consensus of $0.04.
- Inventory increased 8% to $954 million.
- Outlook: Under Armour affirmed its previous expectation for 5% - 7% revenue growth.
- The company reduced its FY23 adjusted EPS outlook to $0.47 - $0.53 from the prior view of $0.63 - $0.68, against the consensus of $0.67.
- Price Action: UAA shares are trading higher by 4.57% at $9.62 on the last check Wednesday.
