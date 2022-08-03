Aclaris Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Aclaris Therapeutics ACRS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aclaris Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 13.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.36.
Revenue was down $296 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 8.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aclaris Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.40
|-0.36
|-0.28
|-0.29
|EPS Actual
|-0.31
|-0.37
|-0.35
|-0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|1.66M
|1.79M
|1.77M
|1.69M
|Revenue Actual
|1.45M
|1.50M
|1.66M
|1.82M
To track all earnings releases for Aclaris Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.