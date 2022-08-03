Aclaris Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Aclaris Therapeutics ACRS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aclaris Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 13.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was down $296 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 8.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aclaris Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.40 -0.36 -0.28 -0.29 EPS Actual -0.31 -0.37 -0.35 -0.34 Revenue Estimate 1.66M 1.79M 1.77M 1.69M Revenue Actual 1.45M 1.50M 1.66M 1.82M

