Standard Motor Products: Q2 Earnings Insights

Standard Motor Products SMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Standard Motor Products missed estimated earnings by 21.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $1.18.

Revenue was up $17.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 2.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Standard Motor Products's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.67 1.10 0.65 EPS Actual 0.92 0.90 1.32 1.26 Revenue Estimate 304.30M 282.91M 342.64M 268.56M Revenue Actual 322.83M 309.88M 370.31M 342.08M

