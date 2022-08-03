ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 3, 2022 8:26 AM | 1 min read

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook.

  • AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion
  • AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03

AMD said it expects third-quarter revenue to be between $6.5 billion and $6.9 billion versus the estimate of $6.82 billion. The company expects full-year revenue to be between $26 billion and $26.6 billion versus the estimate of $26.18 billion.

Related Link: Why AMD Investors Are Pulling Back After Q2 Earnings

On the earnings call, management said it lowered its PC business outlook from a high-single digits drop to a mid-teens drop. 

AMD and Nvidia compete in the semiconductor space. Nvidia chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers and automotive.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia has a 52-week high of $307.11 and a 52-week low of $140.55.

The stock was down 1.41% at $182.65 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Nvidia.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: premarket tradingwhy it's movingMoversTrading Ideas