Recap: Stratasys Q2 Earnings

Stratasys SSYS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Stratasys beat estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was up $19.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 12.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stratasys's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.01 -0.06 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.02 0.01 0.01 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 157.56M 165.03M 150.08M 136.10M Revenue Actual 163.43M 167.02M 159.01M 147.00M

