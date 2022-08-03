ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Perion Network Clocks 34% Top-Line Growth In Q2; Reiterates FY22 Revenue Outlook

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
August 3, 2022 8:27 AM | 1 min read
  • Perion Network Ltd PERI reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 34% year-on-year to $146.7 million, beating the consensus of $146.3 million.
  • Display Advertising revenues rose 41% Y/Y to $81.6 million, primarily from video and CTV revenue growth.
  • Search Advertising revenue increased 26% Y/Y to $65.1 million, primarily due to a 42% increase in average RPM and a 33% increase in the number of publishers.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 beat the consensus of $0.32.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 47% of revenue excluding traffic acquisitions costs compared to 33% last year. The margin expanded due to the continuous improvement of iHub.
  • Perion Network generated $25.7 million in operating cash flow and held $353 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Perion reiterated the FY22 revenue outlook of $620 million - $640 million versus the consensus of $627 million.
  • Price Action: PERI shares traded higher by 5.29% at $20.50 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTechTrading Ideas