Recap: CDW Q2 Earnings

CDW CDW reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CDW beat estimated earnings by 2.89%, reporting an EPS of $2.49 versus an estimate of $2.42.
Revenue was up $999.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 3.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CDW's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.01
|1.92
|2.06
|1.80
|EPS Actual
|2.20
|2.08
|2.13
|2.02
|Revenue Estimate
|5.67B
|5.18B
|5.35B
|4.96B
|Revenue Actual
|5.95B
|5.54B
|5.30B
|5.15B
