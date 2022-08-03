Recap: Vertiv Holdings Q2 Earnings

Vertiv Holdings VRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vertiv Holdings reported in-line EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $139.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.85% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vertiv Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|0.28
|0.19
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|0.04
|0.20
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|1.14B
|1.42B
|1.23B
|1.21B
|Revenue Actual
|1.16B
|1.41B
|1.23B
|1.26B
To track all earnings releases for Vertiv Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews