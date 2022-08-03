Generac Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

Generac Hldgs GNRC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Generac Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 13.69%, reporting an EPS of $2.99 versus an estimate of $2.63.
Revenue was up $371.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Generac Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.94
|2.40
|2.36
|2.31
|EPS Actual
|2.09
|2.51
|2.35
|2.39
|Revenue Estimate
|1.09B
|1.02B
|960.53M
|863.41M
|Revenue Actual
|1.14B
|1.07B
|942.70M
|919.98M
To track all earnings releases for Generac Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews