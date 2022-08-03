Autohome Registers 11% Revenue Decline In Q2 Due To Pandemic Resurgence

by

Autohome Inc ATHM reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 10.6% year-on-year to $258.7 million, marginally beating the consensus of $258.5 million.

In June, the average daily users increased by 8.1% Y/Y.

Segments: Online Marketplace and Others Revenues declined 24.3% Y/Y to $67.1 million due to the pandemic.

Leads generation services revenues rose 1.2% Y/Y to $112.4 million.

Media services revenues reduced 11.5% Y/Y to $79.2 million due to a decrease in average revenue per automaker advertiser, reflecting the pandemic resurgence.

Margin: The adjusted net margin contracted 1,380 bps to 27.2%.

The adjusted net margin contracted 1,380 bps to 27.2%. Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $0.56 was in line with the consensus.

Autohome held $3.1 billion in cash and equivalents.

CFO Craig Yan Zeng added, "We sustained our strong recovery momentum in the second quarter of 2022 with revenues totaling RMB1.73 billion. Notably, the year-over-year revenue growth for our new energy vehicle ("NEV") business once again significantly outpaced the market."

Price Action: ATHM shares closed higher by 5.36% at $35.56 on Tuesday.

