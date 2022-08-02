Kadant: Q2 Earnings Insights

Kadant KAI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kadant beat estimated earnings by 9.8%, reporting an EPS of $2.24 versus an estimate of $2.04.

Revenue was up $25.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 5.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kadant's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 2.10 2.02 1.67 1.51 EPS Actual 2.28 2.31 1.97 2.01 Revenue Estimate 215.17M 214.60M 199.71M 178.13M Revenue Actual 226.48M 218.52M 199.79M 195.81M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Kadant management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $8.8 and $9.0 per share.

