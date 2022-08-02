ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Kopin Shares Drop On Q2 Miss Due To Intermittent Supply Chain Crisis

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
August 2, 2022 10:10 AM | 1 min read
  • Kopin Corp KOPN reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 20% year-on-year of $11.9 million, missing the consensus of $12.6 million.
  • Revenues from Defense Applications grew by 86.8% Y/Y to $7.1 million, while Industrial Applications decreased 38.5% Y/Y to $1.6 million.
  • Product revenues grew 29.9% Y/Y to $9 million, driven by an 87% Y/Y increase in defense product revenues, while R&D revenues fell 2.4% Y/Y to $2.9 million.
  • EPS loss of $(0.06) missed the consensus loss of $(0.03).
  • The company held $18.6 million in cash and equivalents.
  • "We had a good second quarter with overall revenues up 20% over the second quarter of last year, which were driven by the strong 30% year-over-year growth of product revenue," said Dr. John C.C. Fan, Kopin's CEO. "We achieved this growth while at the same time managing through the intermittent supply chain disruptions for some of our materials. We believe the supply issues are getting better, though they are not over."
  • Price Action: KOPN shares traded lower by 7.36% at $1.75 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksMoversTechTrading Ideas