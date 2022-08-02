Recap: New Residential Inv Q2 Earnings

New Residential Inv NRZ reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Earnings

New Residential Inv reported in-line EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $64.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New Residential Inv's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.4 0.35 0.31 EPS Actual 0.37 0.4 0.44 0.31 Revenue Estimate 221.48M 214.36M 274.67M 237.69M Revenue Actual 225.41M 217.56M 190.63M 147.14M

