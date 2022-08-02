Recap: New Residential Inv Q2 Earnings

New Residential Inv NRZ reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
New Residential Inv reported in-line EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was up $64.51 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.82% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at New Residential Inv's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.4
|0.35
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.4
|0.44
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|221.48M
|214.36M
|274.67M
|237.69M
|Revenue Actual
|225.41M
|217.56M
|190.63M
|147.14M
