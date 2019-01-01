ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
New Residential Inv
(NYSE:NRZ)
11.33
-0.09[-0.79%]
At close: Jun 3
11.38
0.0500[0.44%]
After Hours: 5:06PM EDT
Day High/Low11.29 - 11.46
52 Week High/Low8.98 - 11.81
Open / Close11.34 / 11.34
Float / Outstanding464.9M / 466.8M
Vol / Avg.2.5M / 5.5M
Mkt Cap5.3B
P/E5.09
50d Avg. Price10.8
Div / Yield1/8.82%
Payout Ratio42.6
EPS1.42
Total Float464.9M

New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

New Residential Inv reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$0.370

Quarterly Revenue

$225.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.5B

Earnings Recap

 

New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

New Residential Inv beat estimated earnings by 5.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was up $90.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New Residential Inv's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.4 0.35 0.31 0.34
EPS Actual 0.4 0.44 0.31 0.34
Revenue Estimate 214.36M 274.67M 237.69M 242.49M
Revenue Actual 217.56M 190.63M 147.14M 134.83M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of New Residential Inv using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

New Residential Inv Questions & Answers

Q
When is New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) reporting earnings?
A

New Residential Inv (NRZ) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.03, which beat the estimate of $0.53.

Q
What were New Residential Inv’s (NYSE:NRZ) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $356.8M, which beat the estimate of $194.3M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.