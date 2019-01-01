New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

New Residential Inv beat estimated earnings by 5.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was up $90.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New Residential Inv's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.4 0.35 0.31 0.34 EPS Actual 0.4 0.44 0.31 0.34 Revenue Estimate 214.36M 274.67M 237.69M 242.49M Revenue Actual 217.56M 190.63M 147.14M 134.83M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.