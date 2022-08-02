S&P Global Shares Drop Premarket Following Q2 Miss

by

S&P Global Inc SPGI reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 42% year-on-year to $2.99 billion, missing the consensus of $3.01 billion.

Market Intelligence revenue increased 91% Y/Y to $1.03 billion, primarily driven by the inclusion of IHS Markit revenue.

revenue increased 91% Y/Y to $1.03 billion, primarily driven by the inclusion of IHS Markit revenue. Ratings revenue decreased 26% Y/Y to $796 million.

Commodity Insights revenue increased 74% Y/Y to $438 million.

Mobility revenue was $337 million. Engineering Solutions' revenue was $96 million.

Majority-owned subsidiary S&P Dow Jones Indices revenue increased 22% Y/Y to $339 million.

Adjusted EPS of $2.81 missed the consensus of $2.95.

Adjusted operating margin decreased 280 bps to 47.2%, primarily due to a decline in the Ratings transaction revenue.

S&P Global held $3.6 billion in cash and equivalents.

Outlook: S&P Global sees FY22 Adjusted EPS of $11.35 - $11.55, below the consensus of $12.24.

The company expects 2022 reported revenue to increase more than 30%.

Price Action: SPGI shares traded lower by 2.95% at $365.00 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Photo Via Company

