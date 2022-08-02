ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

S&P Global Shares Drop Premarket Following Q2 Miss

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
August 2, 2022 9:25 AM | 1 min read
  • S&P Global Inc SPGI reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 42% year-on-year to $2.99 billion, missing the consensus of $3.01 billion.
  • Market Intelligence revenue increased 91% Y/Y to $1.03 billion, primarily driven by the inclusion of IHS Markit revenue.
  • Ratings revenue decreased 26% Y/Y to $796 million.
  • Commodity Insights revenue increased 74% Y/Y to $438 million.
  • Mobility revenue was $337 million. Engineering Solutions' revenue was $96 million.
  • Majority-owned subsidiary S&P Dow Jones Indices revenue increased 22% Y/Y to $339 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.81 missed the consensus of $2.95.
  • Adjusted operating margin decreased 280 bps to 47.2%, primarily due to a decline in the Ratings transaction revenue. 
  • S&P Global held $3.6 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: S&P Global sees FY22 Adjusted EPS of $11.35 - $11.55, below the consensus of $12.24.
  • The company expects 2022 reported revenue to increase more than 30%.
  • Price Action: SPGI shares traded lower by 2.95% at $365.00 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas