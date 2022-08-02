Recap: Daseke Q2 Earnings

Daseke DSKE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Daseke beat estimated earnings by 13.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $77.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 7.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Daseke's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.08 0.32 0.09 EPS Actual 0.24 0.18 0.43 0.42 Revenue Estimate 372.07M 378.52M 423.28M 369.45M Revenue Actual 421.00M 394.30M 424.60M 404.00M

To track all earnings releases for Daseke visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.