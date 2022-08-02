Recap: Daseke Q2 Earnings

Daseke DSKE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Daseke beat estimated earnings by 13.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $77.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 7.13% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Daseke's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.08
|0.32
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.18
|0.43
|0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|372.07M
|378.52M
|423.28M
|369.45M
|Revenue Actual
|421.00M
|394.30M
|424.60M
|404.00M
