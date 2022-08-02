Recap: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Q2 Earnings

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock reported an EPS of $-0.06.
Revenue was down $20.49 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.31
|0.26
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.37
|0.21
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|170.53M
|225.00M
|204.57M
|178.10M
|Revenue Actual
|194.35M
|209.96M
|168.64M
|169.91M
