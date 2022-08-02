Recap: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Q2 Earnings

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock reported an EPS of $-0.06.

Revenue was down $20.49 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.31 0.26 0.17 EPS Actual 0.17 0.37 0.21 0.03 Revenue Estimate 170.53M 225.00M 204.57M 178.10M Revenue Actual 194.35M 209.96M 168.64M 169.91M

To track all earnings releases for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.