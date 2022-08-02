Vishay Intertechnology: Q2 Earnings Insights

Vishay Intertechnology VSH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vishay Intertechnology beat estimated earnings by 28.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.64.
Revenue was up $44.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 3.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vishay Intertechnology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.58
|0.62
|0.66
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.71
|0.62
|0.63
|0.61
|Revenue Estimate
|842.80M
|824.47M
|836.06M
|816.29M
|Revenue Actual
|853.79M
|843.07M
|813.66M
|819.12M
To track all earnings releases for Vishay Intertechnology visit their earnings calendar here.
