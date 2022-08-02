Recap: Intl Game Tech Q2 Earnings

Intl Game Tech IGT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:40 AM.
Earnings
Intl Game Tech beat estimated earnings by 96.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was down $20.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.4% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Intl Game Tech's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.49
|0.34
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.39
|0.09
|0.31
|-0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|1.04B
|1.02B
|981.09M
|923.10M
|Revenue Actual
|1.05B
|1.05B
|984.00M
|1.04B
