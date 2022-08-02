Recap: Intl Game Tech Q2 Earnings

Intl Game Tech IGT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:40 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intl Game Tech beat estimated earnings by 96.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was down $20.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intl Game Tech's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.49 0.34 0.21 EPS Actual 0.39 0.09 0.31 -0.48 Revenue Estimate 1.04B 1.02B 981.09M 923.10M Revenue Actual 1.05B 1.05B 984.00M 1.04B

