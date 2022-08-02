Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 6.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.89 versus an estimate of $-0.95.

Revenue was up $2.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 10.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -1.01 -0.91 -0.81 -0.71 EPS Actual -1.05 -0.85 -0.70 -0.70 Revenue Estimate 2.30M 1.70M 930K 550K Revenue Actual 1.50M 1.82M 1.03M 274K

To track all earnings releases for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.