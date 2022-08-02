Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 6.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.89 versus an estimate of $-0.95.
Revenue was up $2.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 10.11% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.01
|-0.91
|-0.81
|-0.71
|EPS Actual
|-1.05
|-0.85
|-0.70
|-0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|2.30M
|1.70M
|930K
|550K
|Revenue Actual
|1.50M
|1.82M
|1.03M
|274K
To track all earnings releases for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.