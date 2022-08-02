Marriott Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

Marriott Intl MAR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Marriott Intl beat estimated earnings by 16.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.8 versus an estimate of $1.54.
Revenue was up $2.19 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 1.98% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marriott Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.90
|0.99
|0.98
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|1.25
|1.30
|0.99
|0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|4.11B
|3.98B
|3.81B
|3.16B
|Revenue Actual
|4.20B
|4.45B
|3.95B
|3.15B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Marriott Intl management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.33 and $6.59 per share.
