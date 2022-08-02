Recap: Townsquare Media Q2 Earnings

Townsquare Media TSQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Townsquare Media beat estimated earnings by 16.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.61.
Revenue was up $14.59 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.98% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Townsquare Media's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|0.47
|0.57
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.16
|0.54
|0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|98.97M
|109.42M
|106.87M
|102.69M
|Revenue Actual
|100.24M
|110.58M
|111.28M
|107.34M
To track all earnings releases for Townsquare Media visit their earnings calendar here.
