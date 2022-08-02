Tower Semiconductor Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q2

by

Tower Semiconductor Ltd TSEM reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $426 million, missing the consensus of $428.4 million. It posted a 30% organic growth.

reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $426 million, missing the consensus of $428.4 million. It posted a 30% organic growth. The gross profit was $112 million, up 52% Y/Y.

The operating profit grew 108% Y/Y to $70.7 million. EPS was $0.53.

It generated $138 million in operating cash flow and held $856 million in cash and equivalents.

On February 15, Intel Corp INTC agreed to acquire Tower Semiconductor at a 60% premium.

agreed to acquire Tower Semiconductor at a 60% premium. Due to its impending acquisition, Tower Semiconductor stopped providing financial guidance.

Price Action: TSEM shares traded higher by 1.45% at $47.60 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsTech