Recap: Outset Medical Q2 Earnings

Outset Medical OM reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM.

Earnings

Outset Medical missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $-0.7.

Revenue was down $159 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 18.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Outset Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.72 -0.77 -0.73 -0.69 EPS Actual -0.67 -0.77 -0.65 -0.66 Revenue Estimate 30.11M 26.42M 25.12M 23.49M Revenue Actual 30.55M 28.15M 26.32M 25.22M

