Recap: Outset Medical Q2 Earnings

Outset Medical OM reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Outset Medical missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $-0.7.
Revenue was down $159 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 18.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Outset Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.72
|-0.77
|-0.73
|-0.69
|EPS Actual
|-0.67
|-0.77
|-0.65
|-0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|30.11M
|26.42M
|25.12M
|23.49M
|Revenue Actual
|30.55M
|28.15M
|26.32M
|25.22M
To track all earnings releases for Outset Medical visit their earnings calendar here.
