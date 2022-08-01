Recap: Kforce Q2 Earnings

Kforce KFRC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kforce missed estimated earnings by 1.69%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.18.

Revenue was up $32.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 3.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kforce's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.98 0.88 0.9 EPS Actual 0.93 0.98 0.96 1 Revenue Estimate 407.73M 399.26M 387.67M 391.84M Revenue Actual 416.97M 410.36M 402.73M 403.61M

To track all earnings releases for Kforce visit their earnings calendar here.

