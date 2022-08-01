Recap: Kforce Q2 Earnings

Kforce KFRC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Kforce missed estimated earnings by 1.69%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.18.
Revenue was up $32.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 3.94% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kforce's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.98
|0.88
|0.9
|EPS Actual
|0.93
|0.98
|0.96
|1
|Revenue Estimate
|407.73M
|399.26M
|387.67M
|391.84M
|Revenue Actual
|416.97M
|410.36M
|402.73M
|403.61M
