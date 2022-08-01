Earnings Outlook For Kite Realty Gr Trust

Kite Realty Gr Trust KRG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Kite Realty Gr Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

Kite Realty Gr Trust bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Kite Realty Gr Trust's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.37 EPS Actual 0.46 0.43 0.33 0.34 Price Change % -1.5% 1.36% -0.54% -0.75%

Stock Performance

Shares of Kite Realty Gr Trust were trading at $19.89 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Kite Realty Gr Trust visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.