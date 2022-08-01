by

Global Payments Inc GPN reported second-quarter FY22 adjusted net revenue growth of 6% year-on-year to $2.06 billion, missing the consensus of $2.07 billion.

Adjusted EPS of $2.36 beat the consensus of $2.35.

Global Payments held $1.93 billion in cash and equivalents.

Dividend: The board approved a dividend of $0.25 per share, payable September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2022.

CEO Jeff Sloan said, "Our Merchant and Issuer businesses both exceeded our targets, with our Issuer business delivering significant sequential improvement as expected."

GPN agreed to acquire EVO Payments, Inc EVOP for $4.0 billion of enterprise value.

Silver Lake has committed a $1.5 billion long-term strategic investment in Global Payments in the form of convertible senior notes.

GPN agreed to sell Netspend's consumer assets to Searchlight Capital and Rev Worldwide for $1.0 billion.

Outlook: Global Payments raised the FY22 adjusted net revenue outlook from $8.42 billion - $8.50 billion to $8.48 billion - $8.55 billion, above the consensus of $8.41 billion.

Price Action: GPN shares traded higher by 3.01% at $126.00 and EVOP up by 20.74% at $33.01 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

