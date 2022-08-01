Global Payments Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Reaffirms Constant Currency Outlook (Excluding Dispositions)

Enters Agreement to Purchase EVO Payments

Silver Lake Commits Strategic Investment

Executes Agreement to Sell Netspend Consumer Assets

Global Payments Inc. GPN today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"Our second quarter performance was the best in our history and exceeded our expectations despite incremental challenges throughout the period," said Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer. "Our Merchant and Issuer businesses both exceeded our targets, with our Issuer business delivering significant sequential improvement as expected. And we achieved this performance while further aligning our business with our strategy, expanding our unique partnerships, extending our lead and deepening our competitive moat."

"We made substantial progress on our strategy during the quarter. First, we are delighted to announce we have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire EVO Payments for $4.0 billion, significantly increasing our target addressable markets, enhancing our leadership in integrated payments worldwide, expanding our presence in new and further scaling in existing faster growth geographies, and augmenting our business-to-business (or B2B) software and payment solutions."

"Second, we are thrilled to announce that Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing, has committed a $1.5 billion long-term strategic investment in Global Payments in the form of convertible senior notes. Silver Lake has an outstanding track record of successful investments in technology-driven companies, and we are humbled by their confidence in us as a winner in the digital payments space. This new partnership serves as further proof of the distinctiveness of our model, provides more evidence of the success of our disruptive role in the payments ecosystem, and positions us as a leading driver and beneficiary of innovation in payments for many years to come."

"Third, we made significant progress in refining our portfolio to focus on our core corporate clients this quarter by entering into a definitive agreement to sell Netspend's consumer assets to Searchlight Capital and Rev Worldwide for $1.0 billion. Consistent with our strategy, we will retain Netspend's B2B assets, which will be included in our Issuer Solutions business beginning with the third quarter of 2022."

Sloan concluded, "The completion of these important transactions will provide us with enhanced confidence in the raised growth and margin targets over the cycle that we articulated at our investor conference last September. Upon closing, Merchant Solutions will represent approximately 75% of our adjusted net revenue with Issuer Solutions, including B2B, comprising roughly 25%."

Second Quarter 2022 Summary

GAAP revenues were $2.28 billion, compared to $2.14 billion in the second quarter of 2021; diluted (loss) earnings per share were $(2.42) compared to $0.89 in the prior year; and operating margin was (23.0)% compared to 17.0% in the prior year.

Adjusted net revenues increased 6.1% to $2.06 billion, compared to $1.94 billion in the second quarter of 2021; excluding the Netspend consumer assets, now classified as held for sale, adjusted net revenue increased 9.0%.

Adjusted earnings per share increased 15.7% to $2.36, compared to $2.04 in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted operating margin expanded 200 basis points to 43.8%; excluding the Netspend consumer assets, adjusted operating margin was 45.3%.

2022 Outlook

"We are pleased with our strong financial performance in the second quarter, which exceeded our expectations despite ongoing macro concerns, the exit of our Russian business and incremental headwinds from adverse foreign currency exchange rates," said Josh Whipple, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "On a constant currency basis, we achieved high-single-digit adjusted net revenue growth, expanded adjusted operating margins meaningfully and delivered high-teens adjusted earnings per share growth driven by consistent execution of our technology-enabled strategy."

"For 2022, we expect constant currency adjusted net revenue before dispositions in a range of $8.48 billion to $8.55 billion, reflecting growth of 10% to 11% over 2021 and consistent with our prior outlook. Further, adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis are expected to be in a range of $9.53 to $9.75, reflecting growth of 17% to 20% over 2021 and consistent with our prior outlook. Also, we are raising our expectation for adjusted operating margin expansion to up to 150 basis points, an increase from the prior outlook of up to 125 basis points."

"Our 2022 outlook presumes continuing recovery from the pandemic worldwide and a stable global macroeconomic environment throughout the remainder of this calendar year."

Whipple concluded, "We expect the acquisition of EVO Payments and the disposition of Netspend's consumer business to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions."

Capital Allocation

Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.25 per share payable September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2022, and authorized an increase of the company's share repurchase program to a total available authorization of $1.5 billion.

SCHEDULE 1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 %

Change 2022 2021 %

Change Revenues $ 2,280,906 $ 2,137,437 6.7 % $ 4,437,160 $ 4,127,444 7.5 % Operating expenses: Cost of service 962,299 936,310 2.8 % 1,919,457 1,861,556 3.1 % Selling, general and administrative 863,179 838,569 2.9 % 1,686,328 1,628,071 3.6 % Impairment of goodwill 833,075 — 833,075 — Loss on business dispositions 152,211 — 152,211 — 2,810,764 1,774,879 4,591,071 3,489,627 Operating (loss) income (529,858 ) 362,558 (246.1 )% (153,911 ) 637,817 (124.1 )% Interest and other income 2,956 5,455 (45.8 )% 4,667 9,689 (51.8 )% Interest and other expense (99,188 ) (80,556 ) 23.1 % (192,471 ) (163,697 ) 17.6 % (96,232 ) (75,101 ) (187,804 ) (154,008 ) (Loss) income before income taxes and equity in income of equity method investments (626,090 ) 287,457 (317.8 )% (341,715 ) 483,809 (170.6 )% Income tax expense 52,776 60,808 (13.2 )% 104,994 81,483 28.9 % (Loss) income before equity in income of equity method investments (678,866 ) 226,649 (399.5 )% (446,709 ) 402,326 (211.0 )% Equity in income of equity method investments, net of tax 13,815 40,164 (65.6 )% 31,294 62,897 (50.2 )% Net (loss) income (665,051 ) 266,813 (349.3 )% (415,415 ) 465,223 (189.3 )% Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax (7,948 ) (3,223 ) 146.6 % (12,851 ) (4,952 ) 159.5 % Net (loss) income attributable to Global Payments $ (672,999 ) $ 263,590 (355.3 )% $ (428,266 ) $ 460,271 (193.0 )% (Loss) earnings per share attributable to Global Payments: Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (2.42 ) $ 0.89 (371.9 )% $ (1.53 ) $ 1.56 (198.1 )% Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (2.42 ) $ 0.89 (371.9 )% $ (1.53 ) $ 1.55 (198.7 )% Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 278,181 294,914 280,130 295,665 Diluted 278,181 296,139 280,130 296,901

SCHEDULE 2 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Adjusted net revenue $ 2,058,450 $ 1,940,537 6.1 % $ 4,011,105 $ 3,752,755 6.9 % Adjusted operating income 902,352 810,187 11.4 % 1,704,823 1,545,303 10.3 % Adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments 657,776 603,004 9.1 % 1,242,616 1,144,368 8.6 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 2.36 $ 2.04 15.7 % $ 4.43 $ 3.85 15.1 % Supplemental Non-GAAP(1) Adjusted net revenue(1) $ 1,907,371 $ 1,749,226 9.0 % $ 3,701,901 $ 3,354,128 10.4 % Adjusted operating income(1) $ 864,926 $ 758,861 14.0 % $ 1,629,295 $ 1,422,811 14.5 %

(1) The supplemental non-GAAP information reflects the planned divestiture of the consumer portion of our Business and Consumer Solutions segment. See Schedules 6 and 7 for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure, Schedules 8 and 9 for a reconciliation of supplemental non-GAAP information to the most comparable GAAP measure, and Schedule 10 for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

SCHEDULE 3 SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 % Change GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 1,581,716 $ 1,433,933 $ 1,426,755 $ 1,288,709 10.9 % 11.3 % Issuer Solutions 534,471 459,073 505,932 446,407 5.6 % 2.8 % Business and Consumer Solutions 187,632 187,632 227,355 227,356 (17.5 )% (17.5 )% Intersegment Elimination (22,913 ) (22,188 ) (22,605 ) (21,934 ) (1.4 )% (1.2 )% $ 2,280,906 $ 2,058,450 $ 2,137,437 1,940,537 6.7 % 6.1 % Operating income (loss): Merchant Solutions $ 535,359 $ 719,779 $ 437,293 $ 624,656 22.4 % 15.2 % Issuer Solutions 67,715 199,803 74,806 195,952 (9.5 )% 2.0 % Business and Consumer Solutions 31,726 49,089 42,283 61,223 (25.0 )% (19.8 )% Corporate (179,372 ) (66,319 ) (191,824 ) (71,644 ) 6.5 % 7.4 % Impairment of goodwill (833,075 ) — — — nm nm Loss on business dispositions (152,211 ) — — — nm nm $ (529,858 ) $ 902,352 $ 362,558 $ 810,187 (246.1 ) % 11.4 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 % Change GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 3,054,735 $ 2,771,125 $ 2,694,627 $ 2,438,529 13.4 % 13.6 % Issuer Solutions 1,045,972 901,617 1,006,183 885,786 4.0 % 1.8 % Business and Consumer Solutions 383,404 383,404 470,941 470,941 (18.6 )% (18.6 )% Intersegment Elimination (46,951 ) (45,041 ) (44,307 ) (42,502 ) (6.0 )% (6.0 )% $ 4,437,160 $ 4,011,105 $ 4,127,444 $ 3,752,755 7.5 % 6.9 % Operating income (loss): Merchant Solutions $ 979,889 $ 1,351,896 $ 777,283 $ 1,156,798 26.1 % 16.9 % Issuer Solutions 125,816 388,535 143,262 385,740 (12.2 )% 0.7 % Business and Consumer Solutions 65,385 100,211 104,205 142,086 (37.3 )% (29.5 )% Corporate (339,715 ) (135,819 ) (386,933 ) (139,320 ) 12.2 % 2.5 % Impairment of goodwill (833,075 ) — — — nm nm Loss on business dispositions (152,211 ) — — — nm nm $ (153,911 ) $ 1,704,823 $ 637,817 $ 1,545,303 (124.1 )% 10.3 %

See Schedules 8 and 9 for a reconciliation of adjusted net revenue and adjusted operating income by segment to the most comparable GAAP measures and Schedule 10 for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. Note: nm = not meaningful.

SCHEDULE 4 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except share data) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,933,309 $ 1,979,308 Accounts receivable, net 989,172 946,247 Settlement processing assets 1,544,124 1,143,539 Current assets held for sale 65,998 4,779 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 684,393 637,112 Total current assets 5,216,996 4,710,985 Goodwill 23,496,495 24,813,274 Other intangible assets, net 10,272,685 11,633,709 Property and equipment, net 1,689,292 1,687,586 Deferred income taxes 30,564 12,117 Noncurrent assets held for sale 1,087,411 — Other noncurrent assets 2,382,381 2,422,042 Total assets $ 44,175,824 $ 45,279,713 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Settlement lines of credit $ 469,540 $ 484,202 Current portion of long-term debt 1,279,743 78,505 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,338,867 2,542,256 Settlement processing obligations 1,799,689 1,358,051 Current liabilities held for sale 93,966 — Total current liabilities 5,981,805 4,463,014 Long-term debt 10,883,721 11,414,809 Deferred income taxes 2,626,096 2,793,427 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale 4,670 — Other noncurrent liabilities 703,005 739,046 Total liabilities 20,199,297 19,410,296 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized and none issued — — Common stock, no par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 277,032,813 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 284,750,452 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 — — Paid-in capital 21,800,574 22,880,261 Retained earnings 2,326,259 2,982,122 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (371,178 ) (234,182 ) Total Global Payments shareholders' equity 23,755,655 25,628,201 Noncontrolling interests 220,872 241,216 Total equity 23,976,527 25,869,417 Total liabilities and equity $ 44,175,824 $ 45,279,713

SCHEDULE 5 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (415,415 ) $ 465,223 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 199,875 193,574 Amortization of acquired intangibles 656,373 654,042 Amortization of capitalized contract costs 53,113 43,975 Share-based compensation expense 85,414 80,490 Provision for operating losses and credit losses 57,929 50,802 Noncash lease expense 43,036 54,533 Deferred income taxes (180,001 ) (91,177 ) Equity in income of equity method investments, net of tax (31,294 ) (62,897 ) Distribution received on investments 8,212 20,305 Impairment of goodwill 833,075 — Loss on business dispositions 152,211 — Other, net 9,361 (6,340 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of business combinations: Accounts receivable (80,580 ) (91,580 ) Settlement processing assets and obligations, net 69,595 25,312 Prepaid expenses and other assets (191,652 ) (151,353 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (71,119 ) (75,268 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,198,133 1,109,641 Cash flows from investing activities: Business combinations and other acquisitions, net of cash acquired (9,931 ) (943,108 ) Capital expenditures (324,027 ) (219,579 ) Effect on cash from sale of business (29,755 ) — Other, net 16 742 Net cash used in investing activities (363,697 ) (1,161,945 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowings from settlement lines of credit 4,139 134,245 Proceeds from long-term debt 2,954,156 2,820,988 Repayments of long-term debt (2,276,488 ) (1,830,258 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (1,706 ) (8,569 ) Repurchases of common stock (1,249,994 ) (1,072,934 ) Proceeds from stock issued under share-based compensation plans 23,619 29,304 Common stock repurchased - share-based compensation plans (26,972 ) (49,664 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (14,363 ) — Payment of contingent consideration in business combination (15,726 ) — Dividends paid (139,315 ) (114,875 ) Net cash used in financing activities (742,650 ) (91,763 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (114,968 ) (5,980 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (23,182 ) (150,047 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period 2,123,023 2,089,771 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 2,099,841 $ 1,939,724

SCHEDULE 6 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 GAAP Net Revenue

Adjustments(1) Earnings

Adjustments(2) Income

Taxes on

Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 2,280,906 $ (222,456 ) $ — $ — $ 2,058,450 Operating income (loss) $ (529,858 ) $ 1,776 $ 1,430,434 $ — $ 902,352 Net income (loss) attributable to Global Payments $ (672,999 ) $ 1,776 $ 1,432,057 $ (103,058 ) $ 657,776 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Global Payments $ (2.42 ) $ 2.36 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (4) 278,181 278,523 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP Net Revenue

Adjustments(1) Earnings

Adjustments(2) Income

Taxes on

Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 2,137,437 $ (196,900 ) $ — $ — $ 1,940,537 Operating income $ 362,558 $ 1,278 $ 446,351 $ — $ 810,187 Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 263,590 $ 1,278 $ 421,774 $ (83,637 ) $ 603,004 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 0.89 $ 2.04 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 296,139 296,139

(1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, net revenue adjustments included $1.8 million and $1.3 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2022, earnings adjustments to operating income included $327.8 million in cost of services (COS) and $117.3 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). Adjustments to COS represent amortization of acquired intangibles of $327.4 million and other items of $0.4 million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $47.0 million, acquisition and integration expenses of $61.8 million and other items of $8.5 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, earnings adjustments to operating income also included the $833.1 million noncash goodwill impairment charge in connection with the strategic review of the Business and Consumer Solutions segment and pending sale of the consumer business and the $152.2 million loss on business dispositions. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, earnings adjustments to operating income included $324.7 million in COS and $121.6 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS represent amortization of acquired intangibles of $324.7 million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $43.3 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $78.3 million. Net income attributable to Global Payments also reflects the removal of $23.8 million of equity method investment earnings from our interest in a private equity investment fund. (3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment. (4) Includes 341,681 dilutive shares for non-GAAP. All awards are antidilutive for GAAP due to reporting a net loss. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 10. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 7 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 GAAP Net Revenue

Adjustments(1) Earnings

Adjustments(2) Income

Taxes on

Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 4,437,160 $ (426,055 ) $ — $ — $ 4,011,105 Operating income (loss) $ (153,911 ) $ 5,388 $ 1,853,346 $ — $ 1,704,823 Net income (loss) attributable to Global Payments $ (428,266 ) $ 5,388 $ 1,855,635 $ (190,141 ) $ 1,242,616 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Global Payments $ (1.53 ) $ 4.43 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (4) 280,130 280,534 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP Net Revenue

Adjustments(1) Earnings

Adjustments(2) Income

Taxes on

Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 4,127,444 $ (374,690 ) $ — $ — $ 3,752,755 Operating income $ 637,817 $ 3,027 $ 904,459 $ — $ 1,545,303 Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 460,271 $ 3,027 $ 872,710 $ (191,639 ) $ 1,144,368 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 1.55 $ 3.85 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 296,901 296,901

(1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, net revenue adjustments included $5.4 million and $3.0 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the six months ended June 30, 2022, earnings adjustments to operating income included $657.0 million in COS and $211.0 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS represent amortization of acquired intangibles of $656.4 million and other items of $0.6 million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $85.4 million, acquisition and integration expenses of $112.9 million and other items of $12.7 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, earnings adjustments to operating income also included the $833.1 million noncash goodwill impairment charge in connection with the strategic review of the Business and Consumer Solutions segment and pending sale of the consumer business and the $152.2 million loss on business dispositions. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, earnings adjustments to operating income included $653.9 million in COS and $250.5 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS represent amortization of acquired intangibles of $653.9 million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $80.5 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $170.0 million. Net income attributable to Global Payments also reflects the removal of $30.1 million of equity method investment earnings from our interest in a private equity investment fund. (3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment. (4) Includes 404,349 dilutive shares for non-GAAP. All awards are antidilutive for GAAP due to reporting a net loss. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 10. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 8 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 GAAP Net Revenue

Adjustments (1) Earnings

Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Consumer

Business (3) Supplemental

Non-GAAP (3) Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 1,581,716 $ (147,783 ) $ — $ 1,433,933 $ — $ 1,433,933 Issuer Solutions 534,471 (75,398 ) — 459,073 26,003 485,076 Business and Consumer Solutions 187,632 — — 187,632 (187,632 ) — Intersegment Eliminations (22,913 ) 725 — (22,188 ) 10,550 (11,638 ) $ 2,280,906 $ (222,456 ) $ — $ 2,058,450 $ (151,079 ) $ 1,907,371 Operating income (loss): Merchant Solutions $ 535,359 $ 139 $ 184,281 $ 719,779 $ — $ 719,779 Issuer Solutions 67,715 1,636 130,451 199,803 11,663 211,466 Business and Consumer Solutions 31,726 — 17,363 49,089 (49,089 ) — Corporate (179,372 ) — 113,053 (66,319 ) — (66,319 ) Impairment of goodwill (833,075 ) — 833,075 — — — Loss on business dispositions (152,211 ) — 152,211 — — — $ (529,858 ) $ 1,776 $ 1,430,434 $ 902,352 $ (37,426 ) $ 864,926 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP Net Revenue

Adjustments (1) Earnings

Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Consumer

Business (3) Supplemental

Non-GAAP (3) Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 1,426,755 $ (138,046 ) $ — $ 1,288,709 $ — $ 1,288,709 Issuer Solutions 505,932 (59,525 ) — 446,407 22,715 469,122 Business and Consumer Solutions 227,355 — — 227,356 (227,356 ) — Intersegment Eliminations (22,605 ) 671 — (21,934 ) 13,329 (8,605 ) $ 2,137,437 $ (196,900 ) $ — $ 1,940,537 $ (191,311 ) $ 1,749,226 Operating income: Merchant Solutions $ 437,293 $ 133 $ 187,230 $ 624,656 $ — $ 624,656 Issuer Solutions 74,806 1,145 120,000 195,952 9,897 205,849 Business and Consumer Solutions 42,283 — 18,940 61,223 (61,223 ) — Corporate (191,824 ) — 120,180 (71,644 ) — (71,644 ) $ 362,558 $ 1,278 $ 446,351 $ 810,187 $ (51,326 ) $ 758,861

(1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, net revenue adjustments included $1.8 million and $1.3 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2022, earnings adjustments to operating income included $327.8 million in COS and $117.3 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS represent amortization of acquired intangibles of $327.4 million and other items of $0.4 million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $47.0 million, acquisition and integration expenses of $61.8 million and other items of $8.5 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, earnings adjustments to operating income also included the $833.1 million noncash goodwill impairment charge in connection with the strategic review of the Business and Consumer Solutions segment and pending sale of the consumer business and the $152.2 million loss on business dispositions. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, earnings adjustments to operating income included $324.7 million in COS and $121.6 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS represent amortization of acquired intangibles of $324.7 million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $43.3 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $78.3 million. (3) The supplemental non-GAAP information reflects the planned divestiture of the consumer portion of our Business and Consumer Solutions segment and the realignment of the retained business-to-business portion of the Business and Consumer Solutions segment to the Issuer Solutions segment that we anticipate will take place during the third quarter of 2022 to reflect how the business will be managed going forward. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 10. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.