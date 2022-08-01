Recap: Cerevel Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg CERE reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg missed estimated earnings by 27.08%, reporting an EPS of $-0.61 versus an estimate of $-0.48.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 9.08% drop in the share price the next day.

