Global Payments, Mosaic And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday ahead of earnings reports from several big companies, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc. GPN to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares fell 0.2% to $122.10 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting The Mosaic Company MOS to have earned $4.01 per share on revenue of $5.65 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Mosaic shares rose 0.1% to $52.70 in after-hours trading.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM said that the company’s Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Robinson is departing to pursue other opportunities effective August 15, 2022. The company named current COO Marc Katz as Interim CFO. Tuesday Morning shares fell 3.4% to $0.2300 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion. Activision shares slipped 0.2% to $79.80 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corporation ON to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion before the opening bell. ON Semiconductor shares fell 0.1% to $66.75 in after-hours trading.
