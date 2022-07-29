Amazon Faces Several Price Target Increases After Upbeat Q2 Earnings, But This Analyst Cuts PT

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company said it expects-third quarter net sales to be in a range of $125 billion to $130 billion, up 13% to 17% year-over-year.
Amazon shares jumped 10.2% to $134.71 in pre-market trading.
Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Amazon following the release of results.
Below are the analysts raising price target on Amazon.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised price target on the stock from $145 to $150. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Amazon.com with an Outperform.
- Piper Sandler increased Amazon.com price target from $170 to $175. However, Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.
- Wolfe Research increased the price target on the stock from $140 to $170. However, Wolfe Research analyst Deepak Mathivanan maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
- JMP Securities raised the price target from $172.5 to $180. However, JMP Securities analyst Nicholas Jones maintained a Market Outperform rating on the stock.
- Barclays boosted Amazon.com price target from $195 to $200. However, Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained the stock with an Overweight.
- JP Morgan raised price target on Amazon.com from $175 to $185. However, JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.
- Stifel increased Amazon.com’s price target from $185 to $200. However, Stifel analyst Scott Devitt maintained the stock with a Buy.
- Rosenblatt raised the price target on the stock from $107 to $118. However, Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained Amazon.com with a Neutral.
However, below is the analyst cutting price target on Amazon.com.
- Raymond James reduced price target on Amazon.com from $165 to $164. However, Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.