Recap: AbbVie Q2 Earnings

AbbVie ABBV reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 07:44 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AbbVie beat estimated earnings by 1.2%, reporting an EPS of $3.37 versus an estimate of $3.33.

Revenue was up $624.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AbbVie's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 3.14 3.28 3.22 3.09 EPS Actual 3.16 3.31 3.33 3.11 Revenue Estimate 13.63B 14.98B 14.32B 13.63B Revenue Actual 13.54B 14.89B 14.34B 13.96B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

AbbVie management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $3.24 and $3.28 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.